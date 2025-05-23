Skip to content

RRWMB Director gives Bonding Bill update 

The Minnesota Legislative Session came to an end Monday, and a special session is expected in the coming days. One bill that’s expected to come out of this legislative session is the bonding bill. Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip tells us what he’s hearing about the bill, and what it would mean for RRWMB water projects. 

Sip says the RRWMB was able to secure some funding through the Legacy Finance Bill, and he says there is some other funding that could still be on the table. 

However, Sip is disappointed to announce that the RRWMB did not receive funding for the Riverwatch program, and he tells us what that means for the organization.  

You can listen to the full conversation with Rob Sip online at rjbroadcasting.com under the Kaleidoscope program.

