RRWMB Lays out Priorities for 2026 Legislative Session 

2026 is expected to be a bonding year in the Minnesota Legislature, and entities from all across the state will be seeking funding. Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB) Director Rob Sip says they will be one of the many seeking funding through a bonding bill, and he lays out the board’s funding priorities for this year. 

Sip also talked about the potential challenges that may come up during the session. 

As for other items in the upcoming session, Sip says they will also be prioritizing funding for riverwatch, and keeping a close eye on drainage legislation.

January 27, 2026

Warroad City Council Approves New Body Cameras for Police Department and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, January 27, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – The
January 27, 2026

Rep. Fischbach Joins Ways and Means Republicans in Sounding Alarm on Minnesota Fraud

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 joined House Ways and Means Committee Republicans in calling on the IRS
January 27, 2026

Debt assistance available through Lutheran Social Services

The United States is in a tough period of time financially, and for many with mounting credit card
