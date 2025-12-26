Skip to content

Rural Minnesota Communities Seek Increase in State Aid

Communities across the state are hoping for an increase in Local Government Aid from the legislature in 2026. Bradley Peterson of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says they’re proposing an index to the appropriations that has precedent.  

Peterson says L-G-A helps cities meet their needs without significantly increasing property taxes. However, many local governments are still raising property taxes next year to help pay for city services and other various projects. Peterson gives a wider look at the push for an increase in Local Government Aid.

Peterson says cities use L-G-A to pay for police and fire, libraries, employee health insurance, and city programs.

December 26, 2025

December 26, 2025

December 26, 2025

