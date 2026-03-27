S.F. 1245 Threatens Existing ATV and Snowmobile Trails

Minnesota State Senator Mark Johnson is raising concerns about a bill that could change where snowmobiles and ATVs are allowed to operate on state forest land.

Senate File 12-45 is being heard in the Senate Environment Committee, and Johnson says it could significantly restrict access to trails—especially for riders north of Highway 2, where a large network has been in place for decades.

He argues the bill could lead to closures without clear evidence of environmental damage, calling it “a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Johnson also says Minnesota already has strict trail standards developed with state and federal agencies, and warns a new petition process in the bill could be used to target riders.

He adds the proposal may create new costs without funding—and could harm the state’s ATV and snowmobile industry.

Johnson says while environmental stewardship is important, this bill may do more harm than good.