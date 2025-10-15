Safe Sleep Awareness Month Reminders

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are continuing to raise awareness about Sudden unexpected infant death or SUID. Amy Twedell of Safe Kids Grand Forks has more tips for parents to do to help lower the risk of SUID, ranging from feeding your baby breastmilk, to getting them up to date on their vaccines.

Twedell says the most common mistake that parents make, when it comes to safe sleep, is sharing their bed with their infant.

You can learn more about Sudden Unexpected Infant Death by going to the CDC website.