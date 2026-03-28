Save The Boundary Waters Talks Proposed Copper Mining

A growing debate continues over the future of the Boundary Waters, as federal protections face a possible rollback in Washington.

Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of Save the Boundary Waters says the concern centers on proposed copper mining near Ely, which could impact waterways flowing throughout the region.

Experts say sulfide ore mining can create acid runoff, raising concerns about long-term impacts to water quality and pollution potentially affecting the entire wilderness.

Economic impact is also a major part of the discussion. Tourism tied to the Boundary Waters supports thousands of jobs and generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

At the same time, some worry mining could change the long-term character of the area and impact recreation.

The measure has already passed the House and now heads to the Senate, where a vote expected soon could play a key role in determining the future of mining near the Boundary Waters.

Full conversation with Ingrid Lyons of Save the Boundary Waters: