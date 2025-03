Section 8A boys basketball brackets are set

THE BRACKETS WERE SET ON SATURDAY FOR THE SECTION 8A BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT. THE PIGTAIL ROUND GETS UNDERWAY TONIGHT. IN THE WEST SUB-SECTION, THE 10TH SEED CLIMAX-FISHER KNIGHTS WILL PLAY AT 7TH SEED STEPHEN-ARGYLE. THE 9TH SEED BGMR GATORS WILL PLAY AT THE 8TH SEED GOODRIDGE-GRYGLA CHARGERS IN GRYGLA. GAME TIME IS AT 7PM. THE TOP SEED IN THE WEST IS THE RED LAKE COUNTY REBELS. IN THE EAST SUB-SECTION, THE LAKE OF THE WOODS BEARS GOT THE 10TH SEED AND WILL PLAY AT 7TH SEED WIN-E-MAC. BLACKDUCK GOT THE 9TH SEED AND WILL PLAY AT 8TH SEED BAGLEY. WINNERS IN THE PIGTAIL ROUND TONIGHT WILL ADVANCE TO THURSDAYS PLAY-IN ROUND ON BOTH SIDES. THE QUARTERFINALS WILL BE SATURDAY AT RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA IN THIEF RIVER FALLS. SEMIFINALS WILL BE WEDNESDAY MARCH 12TH AT RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA IN THIEF RIVER FALLS. THE SECTION 8A FINAL WILL BE FRIDAY MARCH 14TH AT 7PM AT RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA IN THIEF RIVER FALLS.