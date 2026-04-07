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Sen. Klobuchar Promotes 2 New Bipartisan Bills To Support Minnesota Farmers

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar met with Minnesota farmers and agriculture leaders to discuss rising fertilizer costs and the growing pressure on producers. Klobuchar says tariffs, global conflict tied to the war with Iran, and market consolidation have created what she called a “perfect storm” of higher input costs and lower crop prices.

She’s promoting two bipartisan bills: the Fertilizer Transparency Act, which would require mandatory price reporting to improve market transparency, and the Homegrown Fertilizer Act, designed to expand domestic fertilizer production and storage. The Minnesota Corn Growers Association says fertilizer prices have jumped sharply in the past year, cutting into already thin margins, and Klobuchar says the proposals aim to stabilize prices and strengthen U.S. supply chains.

April 8, 2026

Donate Life Month Highlights Ongoing Need for Organ Donors plus UW Celebrates 60 Years

Access to local healthcare remains a top priority across far northern Minnesota, especially in communities like Roseau County
April 7, 2026

Spring Turkey Season Begins April 15

Spring turkey hunting in Minnesota begins April 15 and runs through May 31, with six seasons labeled A
April 7, 2026

Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian Heads to St. Paul In Hopes of Saving Roseau Lake Rehabilitation Project

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, April 7, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – Roseau
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