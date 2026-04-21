U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release remaining federal energy assistance funds for states, including Minnesota. In a letter to HHS and budget director Russ Vought, the senators say the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has already helped more than 100,000 Minnesota households this winter, preventing over 17,000 service disruptions. They warn delays could pause aid for vulnerable families and seniors who rely on help paying heating and cooling costs.
Smith and Klobuchar Urge DHS to Release LIHEAP Funding
Warroad Students Gear Up for Robotics World Championships
By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — The Warroad Robotics team will be heading to
U.S. Sen. Klobuchar Introduces Bi-Partisan Hemp Safety Enforcement Act
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to protect the state’s growing hemp industry from a possible
Minnesota DNR Celebrates National Volunteer Week
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 19th through the 25th, by recognizing