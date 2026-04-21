Smith and Klobuchar Urge DHS to Release LIHEAP Funding

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release remaining federal energy assistance funds for states, including Minnesota. In a letter to HHS and budget director Russ Vought, the senators say the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has already helped more than 100,000 Minnesota households this winter, preventing over 17,000 service disruptions. They warn delays could pause aid for vulnerable families and seniors who rely on help paying heating and cooling costs.