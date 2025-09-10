Some Homeowners Experiencing Issues with Well Water

The Minnesota Department of Ag was offering free nitrate well testing at Farmfest this year, giving well owners instant answers about their drinking water. This revealed issues in some Minnesotans well water. MDA Water Experts say there are a few things to do if you find your well water has high levels of nitrate.

Infants or children under six months should not use the water. Alternative should be bottled water or filtered water. You also should be looking at possible sources around their wells. If they have a really shallow well that can make it more vulnerable.

The MDH drinking water standard is 10 milligrams per liter and that really has to do with what’s called blue Baby syndrome, and that can really affect how much oxygen is carried in baby’s blood.