Sprague RCMP Warns Residents About Fraud

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague RCMP say seniors are being especially targeted by criminals posing as police, government agencies, banks, or utility companies.

Mounties warn real authorities will never demand payment over the phone or ask for gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. Police are also seeing more online marketplace scams involving fake farm equipment, rentals, and vehicles, as well as ongoing romance scams.

Residents are urged to slow down, verify requests, and report suspected scams even if no money was lost. To report suspected scams, contact the Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041.