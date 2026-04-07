Spring Turkey Season Begins April 15

Spring turkey hunting in Minnesota begins April 15 and runs through May 31, with six seasons labeled A through F. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says youth and archery seasons open April 15, and crossbows are allowed with a valid firearms or archery license. Hunters planning to hunt the A season in Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas with a firearm must have a permit issued by lottery. More information is available on the DNR website.