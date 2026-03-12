St Patrick’s Day activities at Warroad Riverplace

Kids can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a fun and creative activity at Warroad Riverplace.

Today, Warroad RiverPlace will host a free drop-in craft for kids from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Young participants will have the chance to make their own lucky beaded bracelets using festive green, white, and gold beads. Each bracelet can be personalized and finished with a special lucky charm, making it the perfect accessory to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The activity is free and open to kids during the drop-in hours, so families are welcome to stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m today.

