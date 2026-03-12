Skip to content

St Patrick’s Day activities at Warroad Riverplace

Kids can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a fun and creative activity at Warroad Riverplace.

Today, Warroad RiverPlace will host a free drop-in craft for kids from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Young participants will have the chance to make their own lucky beaded bracelets using festive green, white, and gold beads. Each bracelet can be personalized and finished with a special lucky charm, making it the perfect accessory to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The activity is free and open to kids during the drop-in hours, so families are welcome to stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m today.

That’s free kids crafts at Warroad RiverPlace today from 3:30 to 5pm—adding a little extra luck for St. Patrick’s Day.

March 12, 2026

Minnesota FalconCam 2026 Goes Live

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched the 16th annual FalconCam livestream for 2026, now featuring sharper
March 12, 2026

National Groundwater Awareness Week is March 8-14

The Minnesota Department of Health is reminding rural residents during National Groundwater Awareness Week that regular testing is
March 11, 2026

Lake Township Election Results

Residents of Lake Township headed to the polls Tuesday at the Lake Township Hall just west of Warroad
« Prev1234567Next »