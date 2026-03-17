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Stitch and Swap Event at Warroad Riverplace

A Stitch and Swap will take place this Saturday, March 21 at Warroad RiverPlace. The event invites anyone interested in knitting, sewing, crocheting, or other handmade crafts to come together and be creative!

Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or trying something new for the first time, everyone is welcome—no experience necessary.

There will also be a casual swap. Bring along fabric, yarn, patterns, kits, or even a finished project to show and tell, and trade supplies, ideas, and inspiration with others.

The Mendery will also be open during the event. Bring clothing or textiles that need a little repair, and volunteers can help fix them—or show you how to do it yourself.

The Stitch and Swap runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, visit warroadriverplace.org.

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