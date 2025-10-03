Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop. Harrison Weber of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association says this year’s pre-pile harvest has gone well, and the sugarbeet yields look good.

The Red River Valley has seen some uncharacteristically warm temperatures recently, and Weber says this has actually led to an improved crop.

However, Temperatures have caused delays in the main fall campaign, but Weber says that producers should stay in contact with their piling sites.

