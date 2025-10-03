Skip to content

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop. Harrison Weber of the  Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association says this year’s pre-pile harvest has gone well, and the sugarbeet yields look good. 

The Red River Valley has seen some uncharacteristically warm temperatures recently, and Weber says this has actually led to an improved crop.

However, Temperatures have caused delays in the main fall campaign, but Weber says that producers should stay in contact with their piling sites.

October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants
October 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead
October 3, 2025

Health Insurance Rates to Jump in 2026

Minnesotans who buy health insurance on the individual market will see a sharp increase in premiums next year. 
