Support a Local Artist this Holiday Season

The Holidays season has arrived, which means that many people are starting to purchase their Christmas gifts, or are planning their Holiday events. Mara Hanel of the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council says if you are looking for final touch to your holiday event, or are looking for that perfect gift, consider supporting one of our area artists.

Hanel says another way you can support a local artist is by checking out one of the Northwest Minnesota’s Art Galleries in Crookston and Thief River Falls.

More information about the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council can be found on their website.