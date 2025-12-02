Taste of the Holidays Returns to Support Warroad Backpack Program

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 2, 2025

Hugo’s Family Marketplace will host Taste of the Holidays, an annual fundraiser on December 4th to support Warroad’s Backpack Program. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Shoppers who donate $5 will receive a holiday plate and can sample treats throughout the store.

We sat down with Warroad Chamber president Steve Hagen to explain the event:

Warroad Backpack Program representative Glenda Phillipe explained the Backpack Program further:

Phillipe also explained the program’s monthly excursion run by volunteers and retired teachers:

Organizers hope the community will turn out to the Taste of the Holidays event, this Thursday at Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Warroad from 3PM to 6PM, and support the Backpack Program, which relies on volunteers to send food home weekly and organize monthly pickups—ensuring Warroad kids have consistent meals they can count on.