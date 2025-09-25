Three Arrested in Fort Frances Traffic Stop; Drugs and Paraphernalia Seized

Ontario Provincial Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 three individuals were arrested for Controlled Drugs and Substances and Criminal Code offenses. At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three individuals. During the stop, one passenger was found to have provided a false identity and was subsequently arrested for obstructing police.

A further investigation and search of the vehicle revealed a backpack containing a large quantity of suspected cocaine, along with various drug paraphernalia. As a result, three individuals, 38-year-old Andrew VanHeyst of Fort Frances, 27-year-old Adrianna Copenace of Couchiching First Nation, and 27-year-old Elizabeth Boshkaykin of Seine River First Nation were charged with multiple drug offenses. All have been released from custody and all are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 3, 2025.