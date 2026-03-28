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Train Derailment North of Warroad Prompts Evacuations

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Early Saturday Morning, there was a train derailment north of Warroad. It is confirmed that several train cars had fallen onto their side and a number of homes were evacuated out of precaution. Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillan explains the situation.

McMillan said they first got the call around 6:30 Saturday morning and as of about 4-5pm Saturday, there were several officials north of Warroad ensuring the safety of everyone involved and living in that area.

McMillan says they currently have measures in place for those trying to get around the road closure.

Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillan.

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