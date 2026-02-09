U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar Named Legislator of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate for governor, has been named Legislator of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America for her work on public safety legislation. Among the measures cited is the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, now signed into law, which expands the federal Public Safety Officer Benefits program so that firefighters and other first responders who die or become permanently disabled from service-related cancers are eligible for survivor and disability benefits previously unavailable under federal law.

Klobuchar has also championed efforts to modernize the nation’s emergency communications systems, including backing grant support and upgrades for Next Generation 9-1-1 infrastructure — an interoperable, internet-protocol based system intended to allow emergency call centers to receive not just calls but texts, photos and video during emergencies, increasing resilience and response capabilities nationwide.

Her campaign says the recognition reflects a long record of bipartisan work on behalf of first responders, public safety and community support.

On the Republican side, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth has emerged as a leading GOP contender for governor, topping early straw polls and campaigning on issues such as fraud prevention and law enforcement partnerships. She has pledged to seek and abide by her party’s endorsement ahead of the state convention later this as she builds her campaign to challenge Klobuchar in the general election.