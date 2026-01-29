Skip to content

U.S. Senators Secure Federal Funding for Lake of the Woods County

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that Congress approved 1 million in funding for Lake of the Woods County to get a specialized vessel for aquatic emergency response, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and public safety enforcement.

Klobuchar said “Lake of the Woods County is in one of the most remote and difficult-to-access areas in the contiguous United States, making it harder for first responders to reach people in need of emergency assistance”.

Smith added “I’m glad to have worked with local officials to secure funding for this critical, specialized public safety equipment to help in urgent, high-stakes water rescue missions. This equipment will help in dangerous search and rescue missions and ultimately save lives.”

Klobuchar and Smith have considered other projects that are expected to receive funding over the next several months.

January 29, 2026

Northern Major Music Festival Owner Initiating Lawsuit for Constitutional Rights Violation

Karlstad, Minn – Mattracks and Kick'n Up Kountry
January 29, 2026

No Real ID? Soon you will have to Pay TSA Screening Fee

Beginning Sunday, February 1st, airline passengers 18 and older who do not have a Real ID or other
January 28, 2026

Honor Love at a Unique Celebration this Valentines Day

Love is in the air this Valentine's season in Roseau County! Roseau District Court Judge Michael Grover is
