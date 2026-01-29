U.S. Senators Secure Federal Funding for Lake of the Woods County

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that Congress approved 1 million in funding for Lake of the Woods County to get a specialized vessel for aquatic emergency response, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and public safety enforcement.

Klobuchar said “Lake of the Woods County is in one of the most remote and difficult-to-access areas in the contiguous United States, making it harder for first responders to reach people in need of emergency assistance”.

Smith added “I’m glad to have worked with local officials to secure funding for this critical, specialized public safety equipment to help in urgent, high-stakes water rescue missions. This equipment will help in dangerous search and rescue missions and ultimately save lives.”

Klobuchar and Smith have considered other projects that are expected to receive funding over the next several months.