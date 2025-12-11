Update from Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

Minnesota District 7 Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach updated that her office has been busy following Thanksgiving with the passing of several bills to address rising costs and social security issues for American families and seniors. Fischbach said they passed both the Claiming Age Clarity Act and the Social Security Child Protection Act, which in part recognizes the need to bring clarity to the Social Security Administration and protects children from identity fraud.

Fischbach also highlighted a major win for small businesses, with the House passing the Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act and the DUMP Red Tape Act to eliminate certain burdensome regulations.

The Act prevents the SBA from issuing regulations that will increase costs for businesses, and creates a hotline for small business owners to report some federal regulations, empowering small businesses to hold federal agencies accountable.