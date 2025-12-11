Skip to content

Update from Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

Minnesota District 7 Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach updated that her office has been busy following Thanksgiving with the passing of several bills to address rising costs and social security issues for American families and seniors. Fischbach said they passed both the Claiming Age Clarity Act and the Social Security Child Protection Act, which in part recognizes the need to bring clarity to the Social Security Administration and protects children from identity fraud.

Fischbach also highlighted a major win for small businesses, with the House passing the Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act and the DUMP Red Tape Act to eliminate certain burdensome regulations.

The Act prevents the SBA from issuing regulations that will increase costs for businesses, and creates a hotline for small business owners to report some federal regulations, empowering small businesses to hold federal agencies accountable.

December 11, 2025

Controlled Quarry Blast North of Fort Frances

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Tuesday’s loud boom across the Northeast region came from a
December 11, 2025

Minnesota Awards $91.7 Million for Water Infrastructure; Thief River Falls Among Recipients

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has approved more than $91 million in loans and grants to upgrade drinking
December 11, 2025

New Ice Fishing Regulation Now in Effect, More Changes in the Works

Ice Fishing is underway, and the State of Minnesota has implemented some new regulations that will be in
