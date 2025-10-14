Skip to content

Update From Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 including Roseau County is still questioning the federal government shut down that happened almost 2 weeks ago. 

Fischbach reiterates the U.S. House passing a clean continuing resolution  or CR with no gimmicks and no partisan agenda. Fischbach explains that the CR that the House Republicans passed keeps the government open long enough to pass the needed funding bills.

Fischbach and other Congressman including Congressman Stauber and Congressman Finstad continue to push for the reopening of the federal government.

October 15, 2025

New Numbers Show Many Minnesotans Not Buckling Up

In just one week, Minnesota law enforcement cited nearly 1,000 people for not wearing a seat belt or
October 15, 2025

Operating Referendum Update

By Graham Scher – October 14th, 2025 Roseau, Minn – Operating Referendum meetings started last week in Roseau
October 14, 2025

City of Baudette Faces Budget Crisis: Considers Law Enforcement Cuts and Infrastructure Expenses

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | October 14, 2025  Baudette, MINN. – On Monday, Oct.
« Prev1234567Next »