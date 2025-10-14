Update From Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 including Roseau County is still questioning the federal government shut down that happened almost 2 weeks ago.

Fischbach reiterates the U.S. House passing a clean continuing resolution or CR with no gimmicks and no partisan agenda. Fischbach explains that the CR that the House Republicans passed keeps the government open long enough to pass the needed funding bills.

Fischbach and other Congressman including Congressman Stauber and Congressman Finstad continue to push for the reopening of the federal government.