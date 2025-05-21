Skip to content

Update: Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed groundbreaking event today

KQ92 will have a full story on tomorrow’s KQ92 morning show.

May 28, 2025

Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Hwy 11 Construction and Marina Project details

The Highway 11 construction project for the Roundabout on Cedar Avenue and Highway 11 in Warroad, as well
May 28, 2025

Minnesota House hears testimony on State Tax Bill 

The Minnesota Legislature is waiting for Governor Walz to announce a special session to finalize the two year
May 28, 2025

Speaking Proudly seeking applications for Statewide Speech Competition 

This November, high school girls from across the State of Minnesota will have the opportunity to compete for
« Prev1234567Next »