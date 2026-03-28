We spoke with Warroad Fire Chief Damien McMillin about the ongoing situation north of Warroad. For more updates, listen to KQ92 or check KQ92.com and the KQ92 Facebook page.
Urgent News Bulletin-March 28,2026
Save The Boundary Waters Talks Proposed Copper Mining
A growing debate continues over the future of the Boundary Waters, as federal protections face a possible rollback
Warroad City Council Talks Sidewalk Project
By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Friday, March 27, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – Warroad
S.F. 1245 Threatens Existing ATV and Snowmobile Trails
Minnesota State Senator Mark Johnson is raising concerns about a bill that could change where snowmobiles and ATVs