UWNEMN is Asking for Help Stocking Shelfs for Giving Tuesday

In the past five years, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Comforts of Home program has helped stabilize nearly 8,000 people from across the region recovering from crises. The organization’s 11,000-square-mile service area, including all of Lake of the Woods County, the Iron Range, and Koochiching County.

American Red Cross Northern and Central Minnesota Executive Director Dan Williams said “the Comforts of Home program will be there, ready to help, when an individual person or family has their housing situation stabilized and they are ready to re-supply their home to build on their recovery.”

People who take part “shop” the shelves at no-cost for essential items like pillows, towels, bedding, and dishes. After receiving items from Bed, Bath, and Beyond and local walmarts for years, the organization is calling on the public for help stocking the shelves for the first time ever.

December 2 is Giving Tuesday, and UWNEMN is focusing its Giving Tuesday efforts on the Comforts of Home program.

Donations to Comforts of Home can be made online at unitedwaynemn.org.