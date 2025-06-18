Skip to content

Vacancy in Ninth Judicial District in Roseau County

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 18, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Today, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Donna K. Dixon. This seat will be chambered in Roseau, MN in Roseau County.

The application process is now open for these vacancies. The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on July 14 and should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter. The commission expects to hold interviews in August. For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.

June 20, 2025

All-In Warroad Invites People to Participate in Pedal Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – All-In Warroad, the
June 20, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Update on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Lake of the
June 20, 2025

Warroad School New Gymnasium Floor Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – The Warroad High School
« Prev1234567Next »