Veterans Breakfast at The Phoenix in Warroad this month

The Warroad American Legion Auxiliary Unit Number 25 is showing appreciation for local veterans with a special breakfast event later this month at the Phoenix Restaurant in Warroad.

On Tuesday, March 18th, the Auxiliary will host a free breakfast for all veterans as a thank you for the service and sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

Veterans are invited to bring their spouses or significant others along to enjoy the morning together. While the Auxiliary is covering the cost of breakfast for veterans, guests are welcome to attend but will need to purchase their own meal.

The breakfast will take place Wednesday March 18th at 10am and all local veterans are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a good meal, and get recognized for your service to our country.