Skip to content

Veterans Breakfast at The Phoenix in Warroad this month

The Warroad American Legion Auxiliary Unit Number 25 is showing appreciation for local veterans with a special breakfast event later this month at the Phoenix Restaurant in Warroad.

On Tuesday, March 18th, the Auxiliary will host a free breakfast for all veterans as a thank you for the service and sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

Veterans are invited to bring their spouses or significant others along to enjoy the morning together. While the Auxiliary is covering the cost of breakfast for veterans, guests are welcome to attend but will need to purchase their own meal.

The breakfast will take place Wednesday March 18th at 10am and all local veterans are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a good meal, and get recognized for your service to our country.

March 12, 2026

Minnesota FalconCam 2026 Goes Live

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched the 16th annual FalconCam livestream for 2026, now featuring sharper
March 12, 2026

National Groundwater Awareness Week is March 8-14

The Minnesota Department of Health is reminding rural residents during National Groundwater Awareness Week that regular testing is
March 12, 2026

St Patrick’s Day activities at Warroad Riverplace

Kids can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a fun and creative activity at Warroad Riverplace.
« Prev1234567Next »