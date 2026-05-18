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Veterans Networking Coffee Planned at Senior Living Center

The Warroad American Legion Auxiliary and staff at the Warroad Senior Living Center are inviting local veterans to a Veterans Coffee on Monday, June 1st at 10 a.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center. 

Veterans can enjoy coffee, treats, conversation, and a chance to connect with fellow servicemen and women in engaging conversation. Friends and family are welcome to attend, while other community members and auxiliary supporters are also encouraged to attend and show their appreciation. 

Guests should enter through the south entrance of the Warroad Senior Living Center. Again that veterans coffee is June 1st at 10am at the Senior Living Center.

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