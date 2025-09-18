Warroad Chamber of Commerce Acquires Warroad CVB

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 18, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad’s Chamber of Commerce and Warroad’s Convention Visitors’ Bureau, better known as Visit Warroad, met this week to discuss a merger-acquisition. The Chamber board met with Chamber membership to discuss an Asset Purchase Agreement of the CVB for the nominal purchase price of $10.

Both boards of the two entities have discussed and agreed upon a strategic merging of the organizations. We sat down with Warroad Chamber President Steve Hagen to discuss how this came to pass, and what we should expect to see next from the Chamber:

Hagen also informed us of the benefits expected to come from this merger-acquistion, and how this progress moves the city of Warroad forward as a whole:

The Chamber will be updating and changing the organization’s bylaws to reflect the upcoming changes. For this task, a by-laws task force, consisting of Chamber members will be set up immediately to present these changes to the Chamber’s membership. If you are interested in joining this task force, please contact the Warroad Chamber at 218-386-3542 or via email at visitwarroad@gmail.com