The Warroad Chamber of Commerce had their Annual Meeting and Update on Wednesday night at the American Legion in Warroad. Chamber Board President Steve Hagen shares a summary of the evening talking with Jim Birkemeyer from KQ92/KRWB news

At last night’s meeting, there was an election of three board members. Elected to the board was Hendree Ernst from Neighbors Chevrolet. Re-elected were Kim Lawler from Marvin and Courtney Gallagher from Marvin Home Center. Other board members continuing their terms are Steve Hagen, John Davis from River Place, Staci Howell from Annie’s Trading Post and Kim Lawler from Marvin to make up the seven member board. Warroad City Administrator Kathy Lovelace also spoke to those in attendance with a city update and information on the Highway 11 & 313 improvements. Executive Director of the Warroad Community Development Sarah Carling spoke with Jim Birkemeyer from KQ92/KRWB news on the message she delivers to the Warroad community.