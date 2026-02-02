Warroad Chamber Presents Comedy and Dinner Night

Warroad Chamber of Commerce is hosting a stand-up comedy and dinner night coming up Friday, February 20th at the Warroad American Legion on Lake Street downtown Warroad.

Tickets are available online for 35 dollars for a dinner and comedy show featuring K-Von, a comedian who has made appearances on NETFLIX, NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’, and his popular TED Talk showcases.

You can check out K-Von’s website at k-voncomedy.com

