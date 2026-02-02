Skip to content

Warroad Chamber Presents Comedy and Dinner Night

Warroad Chamber of Commerce is hosting a stand-up comedy and dinner night coming up Friday, February 20th at the Warroad American Legion on Lake Street downtown Warroad.

Tickets are available online for 35 dollars for a dinner and comedy show featuring K-Von, a comedian who has made appearances on NETFLIX, NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’, and his popular TED Talk showcases.

You can check out K-Von’s website at k-voncomedy.com

February 3, 2026

Unified Basketball Recap from Roseau Winterfest

Roseau’s Winterfest took place this past week in Roseau County and School Superintendent Tom Jerome shared his story
February 3, 2026

LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River
February 2, 2026

Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.
