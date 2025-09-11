Warroad City Council 9-8-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 11, 2025

Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday. Councilmembers talked at length about another construction project that will be happening eventually in Warroad. KQ92/KRWB spoke with Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith on the construction plan for Elk Street.

The council also had a good discussion about the possibility of Warroad becoming a quiet zone for trains. Mayor Goldsmith also gave us the latest on that discussion.

KQ92/KRWB will continue to update on city council meetings.