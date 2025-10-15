Warroad City Council Approves $1.5 Million in Project Payments, Addresses Highway 11 Overages and Budget Impacts

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | October 15, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The Warroad City Council met Tuesday, Oct. 14, approving $1.5 million in payments for ongoing city projects, including the Lake Street water main, marina, and airport improvements. Council members also discussed cost overruns tied to the Highway 11 reconstruction project and authorized final payments to the Minnesota Department of Transportation totaling $30,672.92.

City Administrator Kathy Lovelace reported that the city’s September expense summary was at 75% for both revenue and expenditures, noting that the higher spending was expected due to ongoing major projects, including the water main, marina, and airport. She said the city will receive state reimbursements for these projects within the same fiscal year.

Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith sat down with us to explain how these projects would be paid for using the city’s reserves, and the reserve’s current status:

Goldsmith further explained how rising construction costs contributed to expenses, and how such costs might impact future levies:

The council then addressed adjustments and outstanding balances related to the Highway 11 project. City Administrator Kathy Lovelace explained that the city’s portion of the project increased due to higher-than-expected bids. “The total project at the time was supposed to be $1.5 million and we paid the amount we were supposed to,” she said. “The bid came in about 30% over, we made adjustments to our portion, which created a deduct, leaving a balance of $8,229.20 we owe them, billed since June.” She also noted an additional amount for bridge lighting, with a final bid of $22,446.72, bringing the total overage due to $30,675.92.

Mayor Goldsmith provided more details on how some of these overages on the Highway 11 project came to be, and how the city attempts to work with MNDot on expenses:

Council members discussed concerns over paying the remaining balance to MNDOT. Councilman Joe Olafson remarked, “I don’t really trust DOT at all… they’re very clever, we pay for $50,000 for lighting and Roseau pays $10,000. They kind of told us we had aesthetics … it never ends with these people.” Despite the concerns, the council moved to allow city administration to pay the outstanding balances. City Councilman Kevin Thompson made the motion, Councilwoman Michelle Vandal seconded, and all were in favor, approving the payments.

Goldsmith applauded the city council on their work to mitigate overages and costs with MNDot:

Following the discussion on outstanding balances, MNDOT representative Cole Nelson provided an update on the Highway 11 project’s progress. He reported that the bridge deck was poured last Thursday, with asphalt scheduled for Monday on the bridge and next Tuesday and Wednesday on Elk Street. Nelson said the contractor plans to complete one half of the bridge this year, including facia, caps, railings, and sidewalks, with protective blankets placed on the walkways as cold weather approaches. He added that traffic is expected to reopen by the end of October or the first week of November, with the bridge maintaining its current configuration and a jersey barrier down the center. When asked, Nelson confirmed that the sidewalks are MNDOT’s cost and that the bridge lighting will be restored to its original operation.

Utility Superintendent Dan Trosen provided several updates to the council regarding ongoing and upcoming projects. He discussed a wetland delineation engineering contract near the city lagoon, aimed at identifying wetlands and completing the necessary paperwork for NAPCA permits to expand the lagoon. The contract bid from Widseth was $6,000, and the Utility Commission recommended approval. Kathy Lovelace asked for clarification, and Trosen noted the city had created wetlands in the area back in 1980. Trosen added, “We put them in; we can take them away,” emphasizing that the city should not have to purchase wetland credits for wetlands it previously created. The council approved the motion.

Goldsmith explained what the wetland delineation would mean further for city utilities:

Trosen also presented a request for a utility easement for Circle K, as water and sewer lines previously ran through an abandoned alley and needed relocation onto the property for future repairs. The easement comes at no cost to the city and was approved. Additionally, the council authorized sending five delinquent accounts to RCB Collections. In discussion of the Utility Commission’s October minutes, Trosen updated the council on the timeline for Circle K and Elk Street, noting delays caused by contaminated soils. Trosen commented, “Neat to see a private company come across a problem and come up with a solution,” as crews hauled material to Bemidji and Hallock, with a large pile behind Circle K continuing to be removed.

The council then turned to airport projects, specifically the track seal and overlay, which have already been completed. Councilman Olafson explained that signing contract agreements is required to secure funding, saying, “If we don’t agree to these two contracts, then we don’t get the grant money and we’re on the hook for the whole cost.” Under the agreements, the Federal Aviation Administration covers 95% of the cost, the state 2.5%, and the city 2.5%. City Administrator Kathy Lovelace sought a motion to approve Resolution 2025-15, which was carried, and Resolution 2025-16 was also authorized and approved.

Before adjourning, the council also approved sending remaining delinquent utility accounts to the county for collection with property taxes and set a public hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 11. Applications for bingo and raffle permits for the Sons of the American Legion were approved, including bingo events scheduled for Feb. 14, 2026, and March 22, 2026, and a raffle on Feb. 14, 2026. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to cover and provide updates on Warroad City Council meetings.