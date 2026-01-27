Warroad City Council Approves New Body Cameras for Police Department and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, January 27, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – The Warroad City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of new body-worn cameras for the Warroad Police Department, replacing an aging system that city officials say is long overdue for an upgrade.

The approval came during the council’s Jan. 12, 2026 meeting, with Mayor Tom Goldsmith, council members, and city staff in attendance.

The department will purchase six Motorola body cameras at a cost of $48,337.20. Police Chief Wade Steinbring said the current system, originally purchased in 2011, has been “limping by” and is more than a decade old. Two vendors were considered, Motorola and Axon, with Motorola selected due to lower cost and compatibility with existing squad-car video systems.

Chief Steinbring noted the Motorola system is also used by the Roseau Police Department, providing continuity for video sharing and evidence review with county attorneys and neighboring agencies.

Mayor Tom Goldsmith explained how this new equipment purchase for the Warroad Police Department would benefit the city and community:

The purchase was reviewed and approved with a payment plan that spreads costs over multiple years. While the equipment was not originally budgeted for 2026, the council voted to move forward this year and begin budgeting payments starting in 2027. The agreement includes no interest and provides for full replacement of the cameras midway through the contract at no additional cost.

Steinbring confirmed the system is web-based and does not require installation fees. The department currently has four full-time officers and one part-time officer, with the cameras intended to cover full staffing needs. Additional units, if needed, would be purchased separately.

In other business, the council received updates on a housing study being led by Warroad Community Development. Warroad Community Development Director Sarah Carling said the study will focus on identifying housing needs for local employers and residents, evaluating city-owned property for potential development, and finding ways to reduce construction costs to encourage new housing.

Council members also unanimously approved authorization to hire up to two part-time liquor store clerks, a move the city said is both proactive and necessary for maintaining staffing levels.

The council approved the purchase of six new computers for various city departments, including the city office, fire department, and utilities. City Administrator Kathy Lovelace said several systems are past their expected lifespan and experiencing performance issues, with some departments lacking functioning equipment altogether.

Additional announcements included attendance at a mandatory Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails grant meeting in St. Cloud and notice that a city audit began Jan. 26.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Warroad City Council meetings and updates.