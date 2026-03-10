Skip to content

Warroad City Council Moves Forward with 2026 Projects

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 10, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – The Warroad City Council approved several infrastructure and planning items at its latest meeting, including utility upgrades and street repairs planned for next year.

Council members unanimously approved more than 78-thousand dollars for lift station pump replacements and signed off on continuing street improvements on Lake Street between Highway 11 and Cedar Avenue in 2026.

Mayor Tom Goldsmith speaks on what residents should expect for continued construction activity along Highway 11 this year:

Goldsmith says the city will work to keep residents informed as projects move forward:

The council also approved moving forward with Warroad’s first comprehensive plan, brought forth by Warroad Community Development:

Goldsmith says the plan will help guide the city’s future growth and development:

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to cover Warroad City Council meetings.

