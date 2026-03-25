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Warroad City Council Talks 2025 City Audit

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, March 25, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday at Warroad City Hall. The council watched a presentation from Amanda Scanson from Brady Martz Associates on the city’s 2025 audit report. 

Council member Kevin Thompson had some takeaways from the audit report presentation.

Thompson expressed strong approval of the 2025 audit presentation, noting that he particularly appreciated the insightful analysis on some city-owned stores against those in other municipalities.

Thompson was also asked how the city utilizes this 2025 report for analysis and improvements.

More from Warroad City Council coming later this week.

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