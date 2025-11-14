Skip to content

Warroad City Council – Utility Rates 2026

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 14, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council convened in regular session Monday Nov. 10 at the Warroad City Building with Mayor Tom Goldsmith presiding. A motion was approved after discussion to raise rates for certain utility bills in 2026 including a 2% increase on water rates, and a 2% increase on sewer rates. Mayor Goldsmith commented on why bills are going up on water and sewer.

Goldsmith was also asked about a “new” rate that will be increasing in 2026 and significantly higher than the other increases.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Warroad City Council and provide updates from their next meeting Monday, November 24th.

