Warroad Council Approves GIS Update, Discusses Utility Repairs and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 10, 2026

WARROAD, MINN. – The Warroad City Council held its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 9, approving a $10,000 GIS aerial mapping update to improve how the city tracks utilities and plans for growth. The cost will be split among the street, water, electric, and sewer departments. Council members said the update, which hasn’t been completed since the Hampton development, will help the city maintain accurate data for newer areas and could last five to six years.

Mayor Tom Goldsmith emphasized the city’s focus on preventative maintenance to ensure the quality and reliability of city infrastructure for residents.

Council members also discussed the condition of aging lift station pumps, noting that replacing four smaller pumps could cost nearly $80,000. Dan Trosen from the Utility Department said the city is borrowing pumps from other stations to maintain service and that a full replacement plan has not yet been finalized.

Goldsmith added that the updated GIS data will help guide future growth and development in Warroad.

Other business included the resignation of Police Officer Connor Adams, who will leave for Elk River, with his final shift set for Feb. 13. The city will conduct an exit interview.

The council unanimously approved reappointments to the Warroad Housing Authority Board, which oversees Young Manor, and also approved several special events, including the Yeti-fest on March 14 and multiple bingo events at the Hampton Inn.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to provide updates on Warroad City Council meetings and city developments.