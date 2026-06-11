Warroad Council Reviews PD Hirings and Growing Concerns with Lake Wall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved the hiring of two new full-time police officers. Christopher Anselmo and Rylee Habiger will join the Warroad Police Department as the city continues efforts to maintain staffing levels.

The bulk of Monday’s discussion focused on the condition of the concrete lake wall along the shoreline. City officials say gaps have been developing in the structure, raising concerns about long-term stability and the need for repairs. Mayor Tom Goldsmith says city leaders have noticed the problem becoming more pronounced in recent years.

While the exact cause remains uncertain, Goldsmith says city officials have some ideas about what may be happening.

The city will continue evaluating repair options and potential costs as planning for the project moves forward. This full story is available at kq92.com.