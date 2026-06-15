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Warroad Council Reviews Progress on Airport and Marina Projects

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — Warroad City Council was full of discussion about projects being worked on right now throughout the community.

One of the projects underway is at the Warroad Municipal Airport, where work continues on runway and infrastructure improvements. Mayor Tom Goldsmith says construction crews are making progress, with several key phases of the project expected to be completed this summer.

Meanwhile, another major project continues to take shape at The Point. Goldsmith says work on the new marina area is moving forward, and residents should soon see visible progress soon.

We will continue monitoring these stories during summer construction.

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