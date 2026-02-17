Warroad Fire Department Looks Forward to Warroad Yeti-Fest 2026

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Warroad’s annual Yeti-Fest is set for Saturday, March 14, offering a full day of end-of-winter fun and community fundraising. The event features a polar plunge benefiting Warroad Special Olympics, along with a 5K run and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Now in its 13th year, Yeti-Fest continues to draw strong local support. KQ92 and KRWB spoke with Warroad firefighter Damian McMillin about how the Fire Department prepares for the event and how they look forward to helping each year.

McMillin also outlined the department’s top priorities during Yeti-Fest, including safety planning, crowd support, and measures to keep participants comfortable in winter conditions.

For more information, including event details and registration, visit the Warroad Yeti-Fest Facebook page.