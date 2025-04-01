Skip to content

Warroad Heritage Center news

With today being the beginning of April, it also marks the time when a brand new edition of the Warroad Heritage Center newsletter is sent out electronically and also by hand. Warroad Heritage Center director Brady Swanson was the guest on Tuesday’s “Community Conversation” program and said he had some help with this issue.

Swanson says that it’s a “win-win” for both the Heritage Center and the student helper.

He also said that the museum is always looking for volunteers nor matter what the job is.

If you’d like to volunteer, stop by the Heritage Center or give them a call.

April 2, 2025

Warroad River Place Update

There are a couple of classes happening next week that are among the many that will be happening
April 2, 2025

Badger FCCLA students advancing to Nationals

Several students from the Badger School FCCLA organization are advancing to the National Leadership Conference. Paige Rybakowski, Bethanie
April 2, 2025

CHI Lakewood Health receives funding

A recent allocation in state emergency ambulance service aid has afforded CHI Lakewood Health in Baudette the ability
