Warroad Heritage Center news

With today being the beginning of April, it also marks the time when a brand new edition of the Warroad Heritage Center newsletter is sent out electronically and also by hand. Warroad Heritage Center director Brady Swanson was the guest on Tuesday’s “Community Conversation” program and said he had some help with this issue.

Swanson says that it’s a “win-win” for both the Heritage Center and the student helper.

He also said that the museum is always looking for volunteers nor matter what the job is.

If you’d like to volunteer, stop by the Heritage Center or give them a call.