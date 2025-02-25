Warroad Heritage Center Update

Warroad Heritage Center Director Brady Swanson was on “Community Conversation” on Monday and shared some of the recent events that the Center has hosted

He went on to say that the video equipment that The Heritage Center uses to put videos on their You Tube channel is a news thing

He says that folks still can share their information for the upcoming 125th birthday celebration for Warroad coming in 2026 and its easy to do so

To find out more about what’s happening at the Warroad Heritage Center you can follow them on their Facebook page