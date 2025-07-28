Warroad HWY 11 Construction Updates

Warroad, MINN. – Road construction also continues in Warroad along Highway 11, with paving and bridge work picking up speed this week.

Traffic control transitions are underway, so motorists are asked to slow down and stay alert in work zones. Paving will be completed on the east, west, and south parts of the new roundabout. Crews are also installing turf and signage and preparing to shift traffic onto the roundabout soon. On the bridge side of the project, crews are finishing the sheeting, removing old piers and piles, and beginning work on the new foundation.

July 28 through August 1, traffic will transition onto the new roundabout, with Highway 11 open to east-west travel and Cedar Avenue re-opening to the south. However, Highway 313 will close Monday morning, cutting off north-south travel from Highway 11—drivers will need to follow the detour. The temporary bypass will be removed, and work on Highway 313 will begin. On the bridge, crews will begin constructing the west abutment and pier caps.

This is part of a long-term project by MnDOT, Roseau County, and the City of Warroad to reconstruct Highway 11 and Cedar Avenue between County Road 5 and Lake Street. Construction is scheduled through 2026, including pavement resurfacing, storm sewer replacement, landscaping, and bridge work. The bridge will remain open during the winter months, and overall improvements aim to address safety, access, and aging infrastructure.

To get updates or learn more, visit mndot.gov. For real-time travel info across Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or download the 511 app on your phone.