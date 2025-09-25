Warroad Man Sentenced in Child Neglect, Assault Case; Girlfriend Also Convicted

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025

Roseau County, MINN. – A Warroad man pleaded guilty to third degree assault in a child neglect matter stemming from an incident occurring on or about May 16th of 2024. Jason Clifford Tappe, age 33, was sentenced on Monday in Roseau Dist. Court to 36 months stayed for felony child neglect. Tappe will be credited for 491 days served. He will also be required to serve five years of supervised probation.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office was notified in May 2024 that a 12-month-old female had been brought to Lifecare Medical Center Emergency Room in Roseau with multiple fractures. According to a probable cause statement given the clinical findings, concerns about physical abuse were raised.

Kaylie Star Krube, Tappe’s girlfriend at the time, was also implicated in the incident. She pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge brought in Roseau County Court on Oct. 30, 2024. Prior to her sentencing, she agreed to involuntary termination of her parental rights to her children and four future children in the child protection matter. She was sentenced on that date to three years of supervised probation with some additional conditions.