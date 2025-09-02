Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith Updates on Construction and Other Projects

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | September 9, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – KQ92 and KRWB sat down with Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith this week to discuss construction progress, and the impact of infrastructure changes to railroad crossings in Warroad and its surrounding area.

Mayor Goldsmith apprised us of progress on MNDOT’s Warroad bridge project on Highway 11, then the City of Warroad’s water main project on Lake Street:

The Warroad Marina was the next item on Goldsmith’s list of infrastructure projects:

Goldsmith explained to us a railroad project that has been pending since 2016, creating “silent crossings” or “quiet zones” where trains would no longer sound their locomotive horns.

The Mayor spoke more on the collaboration of organizations that took place in regard to this project. If established, this change would span throughout Roseau County from the City of Warroad through Lake Township, attempting to improve quality of life for residents and visitors of the area.

For questions or more information, Mayor Goldsmith encouraged interested persons to contact himself, the city Administrator Kathy Lovelace, any of the sitting Warroad City Council members, or their local commissioner. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to cover this story and updates.