Warroad Municipal Utilities Invites Residents To Take Part In Annual Cleanup

The City of Warroad is inviting residents and businesses to take part in the 22nd annual city-wide clean-up later this month. The free disposal event gives the community a chance to get rid of unwanted items like appliances, electronics and furniture. Collection runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20th through the 23rd, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 24th at the City Shop on Alma Avenue Southeast. Participants must bring a current city utility bill for proof of residency. Building materials, household chemicals and light bulbs will not be accepted. Residents must haul items to the site or arrange pickup through Trashmasters.

For more information, visit the City of Warroad website or the Warroad Municipal Utilities Facebook page.