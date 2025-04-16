Warroad River Place Update

Classes, upcoming musical and theatrical performances were all apart of this weeks Warroad River Place segment. Laura Larson, Director of Marketing and Communications at River Place, talked about a couple of classes coming up in May that are already selling out fast, including a class taught by featured gallery artist Shawna Grapentine.

She also talked about the two performances coming up this fall as part of the Northern Lights Concert Series.

The Warroad Summer Theater is having auditions for “Matilda the Musical” at Zion Lutheran Church this weekend. The production will also be the first at River Place.

For details on these or any other activities that are happening at River Place check their website for details.