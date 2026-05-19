Warroad RiverPlace Showcases Ceramic Art Exhibit

Warroad RiverPlace is now featuring a new exhibit celebrating the art and unpredictability of clay. “The Language of Fire: From Precision to Unpredictability” is the exhibit showcasing the work of featured ceramic artist Robin Foster of Red Lake Falls.

The exhibit highlights a range of firing techniques, including kiln-fired, Raku, and pit-fired pottery, each creating unique textures and finishes to clay. Many pieces created by the award-winning Foster are also available for purchase.

The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 to 5. Stop by 103 State Avenue and experience this unique collection.